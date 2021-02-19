Job Details - NADA

This exciting opportunity will provide a range of administration and support services to meet the needs of the office as well as various administrative support needs of the organisation. This entry level position is essential to supporting the daily operations and involves working collaboratively with all staff particularly the NADA executive team.
We are looking for an organised, flexible, highly motivated person who has experience in a similar all-round administrative role. The successful candidate for this position will have excellent administrative skills, strong communication skills and strong computer skills.
NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional development.
NADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.