Job Details - NADA

Administration officer

Woolloomooloo
 Part-time
NADA
NADA

Description

This exciting opportunity will provide a range of administration and support services to meet the needs of the office as well as various administrative support needs of the organisation. This entry level position is essential to supporting the daily operations and involves working collaboratively with all staff particularly the NADA executive team. 


We are looking for an organised, flexible, highly motivated person who has experience in a similar all-round administrative role. The successful candidate for this position will have excellent administrative skills, strong communication skills and strong computer skills.

NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional development.

NADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Download the position description.

 

Requirement

Essential
  • Relevant work experience in a similar all-round administrative role
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel, OneDrive and Teams
  • Proven ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with stakeholders at all levels and demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Sound interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritise and organise workload and deliverables
  • Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Demonstrate initiative and strong problem-solving skills 
  • Demonstrated flexibility and adaptability to varying tasks and requirements 

Desirable 
  • Qualifications in Business Administration or similar 
  • Basic experience in using accounting software systems such as Xero and Dext
  • Basic Salesforce experience

How to apply?

All applicants must:
- Provide a cover letter as part of their application
- Address the essential criteria, detailing how they best meet the criteria
- Provide a curriculum vitae with references. 

A Guide to Applying for NADA Positions can be downloaded here.

Contact Maricar Navarro or ph. 02 8113 1305 for more information. 

Please forward all applications to maricar@nada.org.au with email subject heading ‘NADA Administration Officer application’.

Closing date has been extended.

Applications close: 17 Dec 2021

