Job Details - NADA

Located in Sydney, NSW

Part time – 22.8 to 30.4 hours per week (flexible for delivery over 3 or 4 days per week)

Contract to 30 June 2023 with intension of extension, dependent on funding

Salary range from $115,000 - $125,000 pro rata (depending on experience) + superannuation contribution + eligibility for salary packaging

The Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) is the peak organisation for non government alcohol and other drugs services in NSW. We advocate for, strengthen and support the sector. As a member driven peak body, NADA’s decisions and actions are informed by the experiences, knowledge and concerns of its membership.This exciting position will play a key role providing clinical leadership for the non government alcohol and other drugs sector in line with NADA’s strategic direction and the support of its member organisations. The focus of this role will be to represent the non government Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) sector in NSW in relation to clinical practice, as well as inform workforce strategies, policies and evidence-based practice.If you have demonstrated experience in AOD clinical practice and a good understanding of the use and analysis of client data, have strong analytical skills, as well as the capacity to inform and sector and workforce development initiatives then we would like to hear from you. The successful candidate for this position will have highly organised administrative skills, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and have the ability to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders.NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional developmentNADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.