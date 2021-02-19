Job Details - NADA

Clinical Director

Woolloomooloo
 Part-time
NADA
NADA

Description

  • Located in Sydney, NSW
  • Part time – 22.8 to 30.4 hours per week (flexible for delivery over 3 or 4 days per week) 
  • Contract to 30 June 2023 with intension of extension, dependent on funding
  • Salary range from $115,000 - $125,000 pro rata (depending on experience) + superannuation contribution + eligibility for salary packaging

The Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) is the peak organisation for non government alcohol and other drugs services in NSW. We advocate for, strengthen and support the sector. As a member driven peak body, NADA’s decisions and actions are informed by the experiences, knowledge and concerns of its membership.

This exciting position will play a key role providing clinical leadership for the non government alcohol and other drugs sector in line with NADA’s strategic direction and the support of its member organisations. The focus of this role will be to represent the non government Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) sector in NSW in relation to clinical practice, as well as inform workforce strategies, policies and evidence-based practice.  

If you have demonstrated experience in AOD clinical practice and a good understanding of the use and analysis of client data, have strong analytical skills, as well as the capacity to inform and sector and workforce development initiatives then we would like to hear from you. The successful candidate for this position will have highly organised administrative skills, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and have the ability to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders. 

NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional development

NADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Requirement

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Clinical advice and development
• Supporting non government alcohol and other drugs services
• Program design, coordination and management
• Research and data development
• Advocacy, representation and policy development
• Relationships and partnerships development

SELECTION CRITERIA
Essential
• Relevant tertiary qualifications at a Masters level or above
• Current professional clinical/therapeutic experience, and registration with clinically relevant organisation
• Research and client data experience, including translation for clinical practice
• Comprehensive understanding of the non government drug and alcohol (or broader community services sector) and factors that may influence service delivery, operations and capacity development
• High competency and experience in project design, implementation, budget monitoring and evaluation  
• Clear, structured and focused written and verbal communication skills and capacity to analyse and prepare advice, policy, submissions and general communication on matters related to the non government drug and alcohol sector
• Demonstrated ability to liaise with staff and stakeholders in a friendly and professional manner, and sustain working relationships
• Strong computer skills 

Highly Desirable
• Experience in professional training development, facilitation and evaluation
• Publication in peer reviewed journals or contribution to the development of clinical guidelines

How to apply?

The Position Description can be downloaded here.
A Guide to Applying for NADA Positions can be downloaded here.

All applicants must:
- Provide a cover letter as part of their application
- Address the selection criteria, detailing how they best meet the criteria
- Provide a curriculum vitae with references. 

Contact Robert Stirling (robert@nada.org.au) or ph. 02 8113 1320 for more information. 

Please forward all applications to maricar@nada.org.au with email subject heading ‘NADA Clinical Director application’.   
       

Applications close: 11 Feb 2022

Our other sites

NADA proudly acknowledges the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the custodians of the land on which our office stands. We extend this acknowledgement to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia and pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

NADA has award level accreditation under the Australian Services Excellence Standards (ASES) a quality framework certified by Quality Innovation and Performance (QIP).

NADA is a member of