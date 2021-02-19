Job Details - NADA

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Woolloomooloo
 Full-time
NADA
NADA

Description

  • Located in Sydney, NSW
  • Full time – 38 hours per week 
  • Contract to 30 June 2023 with intention of extension, dependent on funding
  • Salary range from $125,000 - $140,000 (depending on experience) + superannuation contribution + eligibility for salary packaging

The Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) is the peak organisation for non government alcohol and other drugs services in NSW. We advocate for, strengthen and support the sector. As a member driven peak body, NADA’s decisions and actions are informed by the experiences, knowledge and concerns of its membership.

This exciting position will play a key role in organisational development and providing policy advice in line with NADA’s strategic direction and the support of its member organisations. The focus of this role will be two fold, work collaboratively with the CEO to ensure the smooth operations of the organisation, as well lead on Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) sector policy and advocacy. 

If you have demonstrated experience in organisational management, policy development, and have strong analytical skills, as well as the capacity to oversee sector and workforce development initiatives then we would like to hear from you. The successful candidate for this position will have highly organised administrative skills, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and have the ability to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders. 

NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional development

NADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Requirement

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Organisation strategic direction and operations
• Advocacy, representation, and policy development
• Program development, leadership, and oversight 
• Relationships and partnerships 
• Human resources
• Team and practice development

SELECTION CRITERIA
Essential
• Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or professional experience
• Extensive skills and experience in organisational leadership and development, including planning and performance 
• Strong analytical skills, and ability to prepare clear, structured and focused written and verbal advice, policy, submissions and general communication 
• Excellent interpersonal skills and experience in consulting and negotiating with a range of stakeholders 
• Comprehensive understanding of the non government alcohol and other drug (or broader community services) sector and factors that may influence policy, service delivery, operations and capacity development
• Experience in staff supervision and performance development 
• Extensive understanding of a quality improvement program within an organisation
• Strong computer and administrative skills 

Highly Desirable
• Understanding of the role of, and experience, with a peak body

How to apply?

The Position Description can be downloaded here.
A Guide to Applying for NADA Positions can be downloaded here.

All applicants must:
- Provide a cover letter as part of their application
- Address the selection criteria, detailing how they best meet the criteria
- Provide a curriculum vitae with references. 

Contact Robert Stirling (robert@nada.org.au) or ph. 02 8113 1320 for more information. 

Please forward all applications to maricar@nada.org.au with email subject heading ‘NADA Deputy CEO application’.     
   

Applications close: 11 Feb 2022

