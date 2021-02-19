Job Details - NADA

Located in Sydney, NSW

Full time – 38 hours per week

Contract to 30 June 2023 with intention of extension, dependent on funding

Salary range from $125,000 - $140,000 (depending on experience) + superannuation contribution + eligibility for salary packaging

The Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) is the peak organisation for non government alcohol and other drugs services in NSW. We advocate for, strengthen and support the sector. As a member driven peak body, NADA’s decisions and actions are informed by the experiences, knowledge and concerns of its membership.This exciting position will play a key role in organisational development and providing policy advice in line with NADA’s strategic direction and the support of its member organisations. The focus of this role will be two fold, work collaboratively with the CEO to ensure the smooth operations of the organisation, as well lead on Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) sector policy and advocacy.If you have demonstrated experience in organisational management, policy development, and have strong analytical skills, as well as the capacity to oversee sector and workforce development initiatives then we would like to hear from you. The successful candidate for this position will have highly organised administrative skills, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and have the ability to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders.NADA aims to provide a safe and supportive work environment in which our people can enjoy challenging and rewarding careers. We offer our staff many benefits such annual leave loading, salary packaging benefits available to not-for-profit employees, health and wellbeing activities and opportunities for regular professional developmentNADA strongly encourages applications from diverse community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people who identify as gender and sexuality diverse communities, people with a disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.